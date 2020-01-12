|
Edward Albert Shemeta
Edward A. Shemeta died January 4, 2020 at age 90 in a care home in Renton, WA. He had Parkinson's Disease for many years and lost his mobility after a fall in 2017.
He was born March 30, 1929 in Brockton, MA to Mary and Joseph Shemeta and raised there with his sister Lillian. He married Elena Svagzdys in 1952 just before earning a B.A. in physics at the University of Vermont in 1953. Their first homes were in Las Cruces, NM and Fort Sill, OK while he was serving in the U.S. Army. Between 1954 and 1962, the couple had six children: Roseanne, Paul, Clare, Joseph, Julie and Mary.
Ed worked for many years as an engineer at General Electric in Schenectady, NY and Syracuse, NY and for Fairchild Space and Defense in Palo Alto, CA and Fairchild Systems Technology in Sunnyvale, CA. He also worked for Raytheon Company in Portsmouth, RI and Sudbury, MA. He began work for The Boeing Company in Kent, WA in 1977, where he was involved in automated test equipment for the F-18 fighter jet among other projects. After retirement in 1991, Ed was a volunteer docent at the Museum of Flight in Seattle for many years.
Divorced in 1980, Ed married Judy Kearney in 1990 in Hawaii. They lived in Kent, WA and spent retirement years sailing and traveling to Mexico and Hawaii.
Ed loved being on the water. His first boat was a canoe used on family camping trips in the Adirondack Mountains. In Rhode Island he learned to sail and thereafter always had a sailboat, going on many sailing adventures in California and Mexico and in Lake Washington, Puget Sound and Canada.
Ed is survived by his wife Judy, ex-wife Elena, sister Lillian Corbett, six children, nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
A memorial service is planned for later this year.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 12, 2020