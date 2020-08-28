Edward Alexander
Edward Alexander was born December 28, 1936 in Brooklyn, New York, to Harry and Sadie Alexander. He was the oldest of three brothers. His love of writing came early, as a sportswriter for Samuel J. Tilden High School. He was a lifelong baseball fan, and Jackie Robinson was his childhood hero. He first met his future wife Leah when they were college students. He graduated from Columbia University and completed his M.A. and Ph.D. at the University of Minnesota, along with Leah, whom he married on July 3, 1958. They had a daughter, Rebecca, in 1960 and that same year moved to Seattle, where he began what would be a 44 year career as a professor of English literature. While on sabbatical in London, England their son David, was born.
During his prolific teaching career in Seattle and Israel, he mentored numerous young scholars, published books on Victorian literature, Jewish history and culture, and the state of Israel, and wrote countless essays, editorials, and book reviews. In 1974, he co-founded the Jewish Studies Department at the University of Washington. He was an influential Jewish thinker not only locally but worldwide, known for his fierce sense of justice, and his willingness to take unpopular stands. His friend Bernard Harrison says "the loss is immense, not only for [family] but for us others out here, strewn across the map, who loved, respected and valued him. It is not every life that leaves such a gap when it ends, and in so many parts of the world."
Edward was a generous friend, and a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. His beloved wife Leah passed away in 2017, and that loss took a terrible toll. On August 22, 2020 he passed away in his sleep after a two month struggle to recover from surgery. He is survived by his two brothers, Arthur and Morton, his children Rebecca (Carlo) and David (Priscylla), his grandsons Philip and George, his great granddaughter, Adalynn, and his dear companion and long-time family friend Sylvia Stern.
Donations may be made in his memory to Jewish National Fund, Elisabeth C. Miller Library Fund, and Friends of the Israel Defense Forces.
