Home

POWERED BY

Services
Trident Society - Rancho Mirage
72-116 Highway 111 Suite 1
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
(760) 837-9309
For more information about
Edward Kibble
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
University Presbyterian Church
4540 15th Ave NE
Seattle, WA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Kibble
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Bruce Kibble

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edward Bruce Kibble Obituary
Edward Bruce Kibble

May 11, 1940 ~ April 30, 2019

Edward B. (Ted) Kibble of Seattle, passed away in the early morning hours of Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at his home in Palm Desert, California surrounded by his family. He was 78. Preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Carol J. Kibble, and his brother, Joe Kibble, Ted is survived by his wife, Judy Johnson and his children Cara (Pat) Moon; Beth (Larry) Feist; and Katie (Ryan) Gamaunt; grandchildren Alicia; Kaylie; Madi; Mariah; Luc and his great-grandson, Atticus; as well as Steve (Deanna) Kepl; Tim (Lynn) Kepl; Bob Kepl and grandchildren Elizabeth, Kylie, Rachel, Lucas and Nicole. Ted is also survived by his brother Jim and sister-in-law Carol Kibble of Seattle.

Ted was born to Doris and Bruce Kibble in Seattle on May 11, 1940 and graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1958. His fond childhood memories of visiting his grandparents in Bellingham led him to attend Western Washington College his freshman year. He graduated from the University of Washington in 1962 and immediately began his career as a life insurance agent at Equitable of Iowa. Along with Arnie Prentice, Ted cofounded Kibble & Prentice in 1972. Now a subsidiary of USI holdings, KPI began as a small firm offering life insurance and estate and business succession planning, as well as private client services.

Ted was generous with his time and expertise serving on numerous boards in the Greater Seattle Area including Chairman at Pacific Crest Savings Bank, SPU Board of Trustees, the SPU Foundation Board and the NW Kidney Foundation. He considered many of his clients, colleagues and their families among his most cherished friends. He lived life to the full and enjoyed skiing, sailing and traveling the world with dear friends and family and will surely be missed.

A celebration of his life will be held on June 25th at 1:00 pm at University Presbyterian Church 4540 15th Ave NE, Seattle, WA.

Sign Ted's online

Guest Book at www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times from May 9 to May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now