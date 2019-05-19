Edward C. Gustafson



November 12, 1921 ~ April 30, 2019



Eleanor Gustafson



August 9, 1918 ~ February 17, 2004



Edward was born in Seattle Washington to Carl and Ida Gustafson. His father was a mining engineer and the family lived in British Columbia, Washington and California. Edward had a talent for drawing and hand lettering, which led to a 40-plus year career in pre-computer architectural drafting.



Edward married Eleanor Brandrud on February 12, 1948 and they enjoyed 56 years of marriage before she passed away in 2004. Ed and Eleanor were active members of Maple Leaf Lutheran Church. They were thankful for the opportunity to serve on the Northwest Washington Synod Committee on Disabilities ELCA and derived deep satisfaction working with advocates for the disabled and playing a part in providing the disabled with access to church facilities and activities.



Edward is survived by his children Erik (Colleen) Arne (Lynn) and Karl (Joanna). Daughter Karen passed in 2016. Edward is survived by five grandchildren: Arne Gustafson, Andrew Gustafson, Jessica Scott, Lauren Gustafson and Jessica Crabtree; and four great grandchildren: Kiyah Gustafson, Oliver Gustafson, Cayden Crabtree and Austin Crabtree.



Edward will be missed by all whose lives he touched. At his request, there will be no services. Remembrances may be made to Maple Leaf Lutheran Church, the Washington Chapter of the Special Olympics or a .