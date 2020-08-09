Edward G. Steuli
Edward G. Streuli of Bellevue, WA died July 28, 2020 at the age of 92. Ed was born in Orient, SD on September 4, 1927. He is survived by his wife, Louise, of 68 years; two daughters, Kim of Portland, OR and Laura of Camano Island, WA; four grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.
Ed was employed by the Safeway Supply Division for 35 years. He also served on the Board of Directors of Qualstar Credit Union for 30 years and was a two-time director. Qualstar honored Ed's years of service through the naming of The Edward G. Streuli Scholarship Program.
Ed enjoyed golfing, woodworking, and needle point.
Ed was a loving husband and father, and he will be greatly missed by family and friends. Remembrances may be made in his name to the American Cancer Society
.