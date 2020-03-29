Home

Edward "Ty" Graham Obituary
Edward Taylor (Ty) Graham

Ty, of Woodinville, WA, passed away on March 25, 2020, at the age of 57. Ty was born on April 27, 1962, in Seattle to John and Maxine Graham. He graduated from Kent Meridian High School in 1980, the University of WA in 1984 and received his MBA from Seattle University. Ty lettered for 3 years on the UW Varsity Crew team, traveling around the world for competitions, which inspired his extensive international travel later in life. He was a member of the Zeta Psi Fraternity, a relationship he cherished and maintained for years thereafter as a board member and active mentor. He started his career at Boeing, working in finance, but moved into cellular communications where he spent the majority of his career. Ty held a wide variety of executive positions at McCaw Cellular, AT&T Wireless and Cingular. He managed mobile communications business development in more than 15 countries.

Ty was a lifelong athlete and enjoyed being outdoors. He was competitive and driven, competing in such events as Ironman triathlons and instilling that passion in his children and those he coached. Ty was a mentor not only to his children, but to countless youth both on and off the court or playing field, taking the time to impart his wisdom and provide an example of what it means to both work hard and love what you do. He was also an avid hunter, earning a Master Hunter Certification.

Ty's true passion was his family and caring for those around him. He was a man of integrity, humility, selflessness, and most of all love for those the Lord had put in his care. He will be remembered by the love of his life, his wife Maggie, his mother, Maxine, his brother, Skiff, and his three adored children, Sam, Maddie, and Bo, as well as their mother, Sara.

As Ty wished, there will be no services, but we ask those of you who knew him to remember him for how he lived life to the fullest, treasured those he loved, and enjoyed sharing stories over a good scotch.

In his memory, Ty requested that donations be made to Fred Hutch at https://secure.fredhutch.org to the Multiple Myeloma Fund.

Hoffner, Fisher & Harvey

Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 29, 2020
