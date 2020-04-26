|
Edward H. Ellington
12/26/1919 ~ 3/24/2020
One hundred years of a good life:
Born on a farm in South Dakota in 1919, Ed ("Duke") Ellington grew up in the Black Hills, the oldest of seven children born to Hamlet and Inez Ellington (nee Friel). His grandparents ran the post office in Spearfish, his mother taught in a one room schoolhouse out in the country, his dad was a ranch hand.
Times were hard. Ed worked for the CCC in the summers, riding in box cars to save money to bring home; during the school year he worked as a night clerk at the local hotel. He enrolled in Black Hills Teachers' College (now Black Hills State University). He also took flying lessons from a famous teacher named Evelyn Sharp.
Then came Pearl Harbor. He joined the Army Air Corps, got his wings, and was sent to Africa, where the Air Corps chased Rommel out of Africa and then up and out of Italy. In Italy, he met an Army nurse named Dorothy (Dottie). Dottie was badly injured in a jeep accident and was sent to a hospital near her home in Ohio. The war in Europe ended and Ed was on his way to the Pacific when the war with Japan ended. He went directly to Ohio and talked Dottie into marrying him. Having no other clothes, they were married in their uniforms.
He stayed in the Air Force, retiring in 1969 as a Colonel. He and Dorothy had five children: Anne, Barbara, Cynthia, Patrick, and Richard. The Air Force provided many addresses for the family: Florida, Ohio (where he finished his degree at Ames), Washington DC (the Pentagon, twice), Texas, Japan, Michigan, Colorado, and California. He was a great dad who took his kids camping and skiing; he loved making up rhyming nonsense and campfire stories about "Three Paw the bear." He loved music, especially jazz (Duke Ellington in particular.)
After retiring from the Air Force Ed turned his hand to real estate in San Rafael, California. Eventually he and Dottie retired in Oakmont community in Santa Rosa, California, where they played a lot of golf and he usually had a small airplane to fly around in. His bike club was his third career-he wore an ID bracelet saying "ride your age in miles," which he did well into his eighties. He and Dottie moved to Seattle in 2010 because of Dottie's health. He found bicycling in Seattle very different from the open country roads near Santa Rosa.
He was a happy person with a great smile and a generous heart, and never stopped loving jazz and airplanes, especially jets, even those Navy guys called the Blue Angels.
Ed was predeceased his wife Dottie, his son Richard, his son-in-law Scott Panter (Barbara), and his siblings Arline McClearie, Cecilia Bowen, Darwin Ellington, Heidi Brooks, and John Ellington. He is survived by his children Anne, her wife Helen Johansen; Barbara; Cynthia; Patrick, his wife Pam, their son Jeff and his wife Katie. He is also survived by his sister Eloise Harback (Ken), and many nephews and nieces, of whom he was very fond. He would have become a great-grandfather in May.
The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at Aegis on Madison, which cared for him so very well in his last years. Aegis, "You're the goodest!"
A memorial event will be held when circumstances permit.
