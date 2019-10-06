Home

Edward Heavey Obituary
Edward Heavey

Ed passed away in the early morning of September 27th from complications after a medical procedure. He was 90 years old. Ed was born in Chicago Illinois on October 13, 1928. He had 4 brothers and one sister.

Ed became a lawyer in 1961. At the time he had 4 children. Ed loved being a lawyer and had a deep belief that the law should help people.

Ed was a Democratic Caucus Attorney for the Washington State Legislature in 1963 and 1965. In 1967 he launched a successful run for the House of Representatives. He was reelected in 1969. When the King County Charter was enacted, Ed ran for one of the 9 new positions and was elected to two terms. Ed also served as a King County Superior Judge. After he retired, he established a mediation practice.

While in public office, Ed was always a champion of workers' rights and protecting indigent people in the legal process.

Ed is survived by his children and step children, Sandy, Judy (Larry), Ed (Lorrie), Rick (Pam), Eric (Julie), Christina, and Sheila (George). He had 12 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. He never missed a family event and doted on them all. He was cherished and will be missed. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Jo, father Bernie, & his brothers and sister.

Private ceremonies will be held by the family.

Hoffner Fisher & Harvey

Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 6, 2019
