|
|
Edward Lee Henderson
11/26/1935 ~ 02/08/2020
Edward Lee Henderson was born on November 26, 1935 in Livingston, Montana and passed away on February 8, 2020 in Auburn, Washington. Edward leaves behind his loving wife of 57 years, Eveline Henderson, daughter, Alice Marie (Kenny)
Wren, son, Jonathan Edward (Ana)
Henderson; 6 grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and several cousins.
Edward graduated from AHS, class of 1954. He served in the submarine division of the US Navy, worked several years for Boeing and volunteered for the Auburn Fire Dept. After many years of volunteer work, Edward was able to become a permanent member of the Auburn Fire Department and throughout the years climbed the ranks where he advanced to Fire Captain and became Auburn's first Fire Marshall. Edward retired from the fire department in 1979, due to health circumstances. He retired with the rank of Battalion Chief. Edward later went back to work for Washington Mutual Bank, Fife School District, Pierce County and Key Corp as a facilities manager. After his wife, Eveline, retired from teaching they traveled around the U.S. and all of Europe together. Ed's favorite past time was spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. He was an endowed family man. He will be missed by his family and friends, who take comfort in knowing he is in the arms of Jesus.
Funeral Service will take place on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 11:00am at Price-Helton Funeral Home in Auburn, Washington with a reception to follow. Interment is to follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Auburn, Washington. There will be a viewing from 9:00 am
to 5:00 pm on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Price-Helton Funeral Home in Auburn, Washington. Please visit www.priceheltonfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences. Arrangements by Price-Helton Funeral Home, 253-833-1165.
Published in The Seattle Times from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020