Edward Maher

Edward MaherEdward Maher was born in 1933 to Lucy and 'Big Ed' and was the youngest of three children. He was preceded in death by his brother Bill Maher and survived by his sister Jackie Grayum. The Maher family moved to Seattle during Ed's grade school years and he attended St. Joseph and lived in Montlake. Ed graduated from Seattle Prep in 1951 and from the University of Washington in 1956. While at the UW he was a member of Fraternity FIJI - Phi Gamma Delta. He was married to Annie Newton in 1956 and they lived in various parts of the US including Seattle where he built his first house, until 1971 when he shocked one and all and moved his family to Great Barrier Island, New Zealand. His time in New Zealand was focused on furthering his career as an artist. He was remarried in 1981 to Helen Mason and he designed and built a beautiful and unusual hexagon house where they lived in The Bay of Islands.Ed was a pilot and a navigator for refueling jets in the Air Force, a licensed architect, a jazz pianist who performed all over the world, an artist who exhibited internationally, and a corporate consultant for Boeing, as a leading member of the Engineering Leadership Program. If you asked Ed what he did for work, he always answered "I'm an artist" but he is remembered by many as one of the brightest and most innovative organizational leaders. Ed always had a special connection with Eastern Washington, living for many years in Lake Chelan before retiring in the Methow Valley. He first came to the Methow when he played jazz piano at Sun Mountain Lodge and it was in Mazama that he settled and found great joy in visiting the Mazama Store, eating at Glover Street Market, meditating at Falls Creek, and appreciating all the natural beauty at his doorstep. Ed is survived by his five children, Jeff Maher, Julie Maher, Chris Maher, Laura Clenna, Geva McAdow and his seven grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held later this summer.