|
|
Edward (Lumberjack) Mikiharu Hiroo
Eddy passed away July 29, 2019 in Burien at the age of 83. He was born in Seattle, January 23, 1936 to Miyako and Arthur Kango Hiroo. During WWII Eddy and his family were interned at Minidoka Concentration Camp in Hunt Idaho. When the war ended the family moved to Mesa, Idaho where Eddy attended grade school for five years. He then attended high school in Council, Idaho. As a freshman playing football he earned his letterman's sweater bearing the name "Lumberjacks" and thus received the nickname "Lumber". After returning to Seattle he graduated from Garfield High School. Then Eddy joined the army reserves and rose to the rank of Sergeant. He then began his career at Boeing where he worked for 39 years, ending as a quality assurance specialist. He retired in 1996.
Lumber was very involved in the Seattle community including the Seattle Betsuin Buddhist Temple. He could be seen every year sporting his trademark Aloha shirt and cigar checking ID at the temple's Bon Odori Festival beer garden.He enjoyed coaching and started the boys' basketball league at the Seattle Nisei Veterans Hall. Eddy oversaw this league which encompassed many Japanese-American churches. He also coached football and basketball at Rainier Valley Playfield and Beacon Hill's Jefferson Park. He was an active leader on the Jefferson Advisory Council for 40 years and the Associated Recreation Council Board of Directors for 30 years. In appreciation of his many years of service the Jefferson Gymnasium was named in his honor in 2017.
His passions were bowling, football and gambling. He would often fly with friends to Reno and Las Vegas. He bowled for many years at Imperial Lanes. He was a season-ticket holder for the University of Washington Huskies for 40 years and an original and lifelong season-ticket holder for the Seahawks with his charter seats bearing his name "Lumber".
Lumber was preceded in death by his parents Miyako and Arthur Kango Hiroo, sister Alice Michiko Hiroo and sister-in-law Yoshie Hiroo. He is survived by his brothers Mickey Hiroo and Robert Hiroo (Connie) and his sister Dolly Tokunaga (Tosh), nieces Patty Hiroo Mastrude (Jon), Linda Tokunaga, Lisa Kunihiro (Pat), Julia Tokunaga-King (Tom), nephew Wayne Tokunaga and grand-niece Alysse Mastrude.
The family extends our deepest gratitude to Michelle, Gabi and Maria at the Magnolia Senior Care adult family home for their compassionate care and kindness in Eddy's final two years.
A memorial service will be held at
the Seattle Betsuin Buddhist
Temple, Saturday September 28,
2019 at 11:00 a.m., 1427 South Main Street, Seattle, WA 98144. Please wear your favorite Aloha
attire, Husky or Seahawks clothing.
Remembrances may be made to the Seattle Betsuin Buddhist Temple, Nisei Veterans Committee 1212 S. King St., Seattle, WA 98144, or the Jefferson Advisory Council 4101 Beacon Ave. S., Seattle 98108.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 8, 2019