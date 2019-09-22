Home

Edward Mikiharu (Lumberjack) Hiroo

Edward (Lumberjack) Mikiharu Hiroo

Eddy passed away July 29, 2019 at the age of 83.

A memorial service will be held at the Seattle Betsuin Buddhist Temple, Saturday September 28,

2019 at 11:00 a.m., 1427 South Main

Street, Seattle, WA 98144. Please wear your favorite Aloha

attire, Husky or Seahawks clothing.

Remembrances may be made to the Seattle Betsuin Buddhist Temple, Nisei Veterans Committee 1212 S. King St., Seattle, WA 98144, or the Jefferson Advisory Council 3801 Beacon Ave S, Seattle, 98108.

The complete obituary is at www.butterworthfuneralhome.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 22, 2019
