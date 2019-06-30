Edward Norman Cole



Ed was born August 30, 1929 in Seattle, WA to Eva and Norman Cole, the second of three children. He died June 19, 2019 at the age of 89. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1947 and was drafted into the Army in 1951 where he was stationed in Germany. When he returned, he met Patricia Thornton. They were married for 37 years and had 3 children, Patricia died in 1994. Ed retired from US West (Pacific NW Bell) in 1989 after 34 years. Before entering the Army, Ed met Doris Christensen and they became engaged but were not married at that time. Later they reconnected and have been married for the last 17 years.



Ed is survived by his wife, Doris Cole, his children Cheryl McGee (Joe), Stephen Cole, Glen Cole (Mary). Also survived by 6 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, nephew Patrick Melvin (Susan) and family and extended family John Richards (Susan) and Peter Richards (Sondra) and their families. He is preceded in death by wife Patricia.



Ed was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be greatly missed. A life celebration will be held at a later date. Published in The Seattle Times on June 30, 2019