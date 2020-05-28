|
Edward Randall Judson
Edward R. Judson "Capt. Ed", 89, Shoreline, WA passed away May 24, 2020.
Ed was born, in Portland, Oregon to Mae and Harry Judson. He was raised on Vashon Island, WA where he graduated from high school. Served in the Air Force and later received a degree in Business Administration from the University of Washington. He worked for the Port of Seattle, Seattle School District and Laidlaw Transportation, retiring in 1990.
A life member of Queen City Yacht Club and long-standing North Seattle Rotary member, he enjoyed renovating boats, cruising the Gulf Islands of British Columbia and Florida (Bahamas), global travel and spending time with family. He will be remembered for his devotion, kindness and love toward his family and friends. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Ed was preceded in death by his wife, Anne, to whom he was happily married 33 years. He is survived by 5 children: Jim Judson, Lynda Judson, Richard Johnson, Chris Joy and Nancy Neuman, 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life is to be determined. Please go to [email protected] to leave your name and email address if you're interested in information about his celebration.
Published in The Seattle Times from May 28 to May 29, 2020