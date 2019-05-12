Resources More Obituaries for Edward Warrick Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Edward Raymond Warrick

Obituary Condolences Flowers Edward Raymond Warrick



Edward Raymond Warrick, 80, passed away surrounded by family on April 13, 2019. Ed was born in Dayton, Ohio on December 4th, 1938. After graduating from Penn High School in 1957 in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania, Ed decided to enlist in the military. As he told the story many times, he went to the Army recruitment office. They happened to be closed so he walked around the corner and enlisted in the Navy in 1957.



Ed served in the Navy, serving on the USS Ranger as an Airman (Navigation). Stationed at Whidbey Island, he was honorably discharged in 1961. Ed moved to Seattle and lived with his uncle Edwin Rohr while attending Seattle University for a few years. There, he met Theresa Paschke, married, and raised four children in Seattle. During this time, Ed supported and encouraged his children's involvement in the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, and took leadership positions with the local Troops.



In August 1964, Ed joined what now could be called a small local startup company: Physio-Control. One of the original "Moldy Oldies" at Physio, he remained loyal to the company and retired after 35 years in September 1999.



After retirement, Ed found joy in returning to the seas with his wife Florence Irene Jones. Together they sailed on Holland America ships and were proud to achieve over 500 days sailing together on their last cruise. Ed enjoyed golfing throughout his years (only reluctantly stopping per doctors' orders), and tending an expansive garden with Flo. Ed and Flo are known in their Cottage Lake neighborhood for sharing their garden harvests and fruit preserves.



Ed was preceded in death by his sister Pamela Jean Rose and grandson Sean Robert Mathison. He is survived by wife Florence Irene Jones of Woodinville, daughters Diane Elizabeth Mathison of Marysville and Deborah Louise Conner of Lake Stevens, sons Raymond Henry Warrick of Seattle and James Edward Warrick of Mount Vernon; five grandchildren; and sisters Sandra Louise Wilson, Sue Ellen Metzler, and Mary Lynne Keen. The family is forever grateful to Ed's team caregivers, especially Gena Toma and Dezeree Allan, during his final months of hospice care.



A celebration of life memorial service will be held at Washington Cathedral on May 18th at 11am. In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family requests a memorial donation to the EvergreenHealth Foundation in support of their Hospice Care. Published in The Seattle Times on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries