Edward "Bob" Janisch died on March 13, 2019. Bob was born on November 10, 1931 to Edward and Dorothy Janisch in Seattle. Growing up in Magnolia, Bob had many friends and graduated from Queen Anne High in 1950, after excelling in track and field and as a quarterback. From early on, Bob made and kept lifelong friends.



During summers after World War II from 1946 to 1955, Bob was on the Boy Scouts Camp Parsons Staff on the Hood Canal. He was an Eagle Scout with Troop 82 and at Camp Parsons Bob obtained the highest ranking in the Order of the Silver Marmot (Blue Braid). Bob led and positively influenced young men on many hikes and climbs throughout the Olympic Mountains. In June 2018 Bob relished participating in a 100-year anniversary celebration at Camp Parsons.



In 1956 Bob graduated from the University of Washington dental school in the top of his class where he was a member of Alpha Delta Phi fraternity, Omicron Kappa Upsilon, National Dental Honorary and Purple Shield.



On July 14, 1956 he married Doris "Dodie" Ann Turner in Seattle. Shortly thereafter, Bob was drafted into the United States Air Force, where he and Dodie were stationed in Cheyenne, Wyoming for two years. Bob rose to the rank of Captain and was the go-to dentist at the Warren Air Force Base. Bob would later recall this time as a two-year honeymoon with Dodie, where during off duty time they hiked and skied in the Rockies, water skied, golfed, and made more lifelong friends.



In the summer of 1958 Bob and Dodie returned to Seattle with a newborn son and Bob commenced his private dental practice. He had offices in Seattle and Bellevue. He also instructed at the University of Washington Dental School over the course of his career.



In 1960 Bob and Dodie were blessed with a newborn daughter. In 1962 Bob and his young family moved to Bellevue.



In 1966 Bob entered the University of Washington Orthodontic school and commenced the practice of orthodontics in 1968.



Bob always maintained his love of the outdoors as a hiker, snow and water skier, golfer and boater with his family.



In 1970 Bob suffered a stroke which completely paralyzed his right side (from which he never regained use) and took his speech, spelling, and sense of taste. This was caused by a ski accident, when a cable binding came loose, and a ski struck him in the neck. With the endless support of his beloved wife, Dodie, Bob exhibited remarkable determination, endless courage, pure grit and incredible hard work to regain the ability to walk albeit always accompanied by a heavy right leg brace. Bob also re-learned to read, write, spell and to speak again.



Bob returned to the practice of Orthodontics in 1974. Bob resumed instructing at the University of Washington School of Orthodontics for many years. Bob did not let the stroke lessen his zest for life: he continued to take his family on outings such as boat trips, road trips, and beach walks. Bob and Dodie traveled throughout America and overseas.



Bob and Dodie retired to Stretch Island, Washington, where Bob designed and crafted a pine walled cabin with Dodie overlooking the Sound. At the cabin Bob enjoyed the company of his family and longtime friends through his remaining years Bob is survived by his cherished wife of almost 63 years, Dodie Turner Janisch; his son Tom Janisch (Patti Janisch); his daughter Kay Janisch Ambrose (Michael Ambrose); his granddaughter Juli Janisch (Ian Edelson); and many friends (e.g., birthday bunch!).



Friends on learning of Bob's passing have written: "...Bob is still a prince, a gentleman with a wonderful sense of humor, with kindness and consideration...generosity of spirit. We will always remember him with his amused smile, the guy who knew the joke before we caught on..."



A Celebration of Bob's well lived life will take place at Sacred Heart Catholic Church



in Bellevue on Saturday May 25,



2019 starting at 11:00 am.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Grapeview, Washington medics or the Virginia Mason Hospital Foundation or simply recalling fun times with Bob. Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 31, 2019