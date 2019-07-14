Edward Warren Miller



Edward Warren Miller was born 93 years ago today, July 14, 1926, to Edward Warren and Lena Miller, in Portland, Oregon; he died July 1, 2019, in Edmonds, Washington. Predeceased by his brother Herb, our dad is survived by his wife of 70 years Estelle, our mom; his children Michael, Nancy, and Janet; daughter-in-law Chris, sons-in-law Jim and Dave, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Following a 1948 Seaman First Honorable Discharge from the U.S. Naval Air Station in Alameda, California, Dad worked briefly for Signal Oil; ran a bowling alley in Reedsport, Oregon; then established a successful general insurance career with Allstate. His was a personable and reassuring voice when clients called frantic about losses, seeking guidance in the measured calm of Dad's response. Dad loved the Oregon coast with his family; he savored the Sound and Olympics view from the deck of his Edmonds family home of 55 years; he loved our old poodle Linus and Charlie the cat; he charmed our Grandma Rose and looked after his own mother as she aged. Smart, fair, and firm as a dad, he reigned from his recliner an indomitably stubborn force, an implacable presence, the center which held for so long. Dad and Mom cruised the world post-retirement; they took day-trips and saw grandkids with Mike; they drove to Missouri yearly for a farm visit with Nancy; a slice of Washington coast was theirs for a time thanks to Janet. Despite the confines of recent frailty and indignities of physical decline, Dad's answer to being asked how he felt was a buoyant, automatic, unequivocal "Oh, fine." Such was the sound of a greatest generation's fortitude in the line of fire, feuding with age. Still, Dad never complained, not once. "Whatever Mom wants" was the refrain which marked his remaining months and days and set his worries free. I'm fine, he'd insist, settling his head in a pillow. I'm fine. Peace, Dad, and love.



The family plans a private memorial. Please sign online guestbook at www.Legacy.com. Published in The Seattle Times on July 14, 2019