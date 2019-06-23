Edwin Bradford Towle



January 24, 1925 ~ May 31, 2019



Edwin was born in New Haven, Conn. to Alfred Bradford and Mildred Loveland Towle. Ed graduated from Hillhouse High School at 16 and attended Yale College and Yale Divinity School. He completed his undergrad with a BA in Chemistry at 19 and Divinity School at 23. While still a student at Divinity School, Ed and his wife of 70 years, Marian, married. In 1948 the couple boarded a ship to China where they planned to work for two years with the Yale-in-China program. Plans were cut short by the Revolution. Ed and Marian returned home to begin a ministry for the Methodist Church in the Pacific Northwest in 1949. Ed served eight churches during his 40-year career. After retirement, Ed served as Conference Secretary for eight years and as a volunteer part time visitation pastor for four years.



Ed enjoyed singing most of his life, beginning as a choir boy in New Haven. He also enjoyed a brief career as a radio actor in high school. During adulthood, Ed enjoyed stamp collecting, vegetable gardening, photography and travels on four continents.



Ed was preceded in death by his wife, Marian, and is survived by daughters Jennifer Olson (Dan) of Seattle, Priscilla Ice (Tim) of Spokane, Cynthia DeVore (David) of Portland, Betsy Towle (Bob) of Portland; four grandsons and two great-grandsons.



Ed's family wishes to thank Wesley Assisted Living and Wesley Hospice for their loving support to both Ed and his family in his final months.



In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be sent to Wesley Community Foundation's Circle of Concern or UMCOR.



A Celebration of Ed's life is planned



for Saturday, July 6 at 2pm, in Wesley Terrace Auditorium.