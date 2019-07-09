Edwin F. Edelman, Jr.



On Thursday, May 9, 2019, Edwin "Eddie" F. Edelman, Jr., loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, went with the angels at the age of 81 years old. He is survived by his wife Ruth, his children Duane, Norman, Rene, Greg, Mary, Jay, Mike, Shannon, and Barb, his sister Roseleen "Snooks" (Edelman) Moore, 21 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and many nephews and nieces. Eddie was born on May 13, 1937 in Soldovia, AK to Edwin, Sr. and Lottie (VanHorn) Edelman. He grew up in Alaska with "fish scales in his blood," becoming an accomplished salmon and halibut fisherman and captain of the FV Gemini. He enjoyed motor-homing between Washington and Alaska, and was a respected elder in the Kenaitzi Tribe of Kenai, AK. Eddie was always a patient, friendly, and hard-working man who wouldn't hesitate to help someone out whenever he could. Eddie was preceded in death by his father, Edwin Sr., his mother, Lottie, and his first wife Rozzie. Plans for a memorial service will be shared with friends and family. Published in The Seattle Times on July 9, 2019