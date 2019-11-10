|
|
Edwin Lawrence Emerick, Jr.
"Gladly would he learn
and gladly teach."
~ Chaucer's Canterbury Tales
Beloved neighbor, friend, father, grandfather, and husband. Ed Emerick was born November 18, 1935, in Yakima, Washington, and died October 28, 2019, in Seattle, Washington, following a stroke. Ed was a Seattle lawyer, practicing in the University District for 52 years. He was a Baker Scholar at Reed College in Portland, OR. He received his legal education from the University of Chicago School of Law and was a teaching fellow at New York University School of Law. He was known for his integrity, intellect, kindness, generosity, and steady spirit. In large and small ways his life showed his great love of home, family, friends, and community. He was a lifelong learner.
He is survived by Patricia, his wife of 52 years, his children Ned (Edwin III) and Elizabeth, his daughter-in-law Katherine, and grandchildren Morgan and Leo.
A memorial celebration of his life will be held on Sunday November 17th, 2019, at the Seattle Yacht Club, 1807 East Hamlin, Seattle, at 1 o'clock PM.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Rotary Polio Plus or Rotary Harvest Against Hunger at the following address: Rotary Club of The University District, P.O. Box 31125, Seattle, WA 98103, or to .
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 10, 2019