Edwina May McVeigh Ortega



1963 ~ 2019



Edwina was born in Seattle, WA, on September 10, 1963 to Edward James (E.J.) and May Stella (Nicky) McVeigh. The youngest of eight siblings and 30 cousins Edwina completed our family with her indomitable spirit and a cuteness that melted our hearts.



Edwina grew up on Queen Anne in Seattle, WA. She graduated from Queen Anne High School in 1981. Worked for Holland America Cruise Line. She said it was like being back in High school working with life-long Queen Anne friends.



In 1995 Edwina married Vincent Ortega in Dana Point, CA and lived in Anaheim, CA, where they made their home. In 2002 she gave birth to Cameron Ortega. Edwina was a beautiful, thoughtful, loving and caring soul. She loved her family and friends and had a love for children, rainbows, shamrocks, angels and was a woman of great faith. She died on January 25, 2019 due to a brain aneurysm. As an organ donor, she will live on in others.



She is survived by her mother and son; brothers Joseph, Patrick, Daniel and Michael McVeigh; sisters Aunita, Kathleen and Brigid McVeigh, sister-in-law Deb McVeigh, Godmother Ellanora Jaddi, Aunt Maryanne Anthony, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



She will be dearly missed



but lives on in our hearts.



Memorial services are scheduled on May 11, 2019. Rosary at 10:30 a.m. Mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Anne's Catholic Church: 1411 - 1st Avenue W, Seattle, WA. Reception will follow in the church after mass.



