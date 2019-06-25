Edythe "Edie" Hayashida



Edythe Hayashida was born on March 24, 1923 in Thomas, Washington and passed away on June 11, 2019. Edie was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin "Cal" Hayashida; parents, Tsuneta and Hatsumi Korekiyo; brother, Tsuyoshi (Misao) Korekiyo; and sisters, Misao (George) Sumida and Yuki (George) Kido. Edie was the last Nisei to pass away within her family clan. All of them will be dearly missed.



Edie met Cal at a Chicago dance after leaving the Tule Lake internment camp during WWII. After a short courtship, they married in New York City on October 13, 1944. Shortly thereafter, Cal was drafted into the U.S. Army and sent to Europe. Following the war, Edie and Cal were reunited. While living in St. Louis, Missouri, Greg and Debbie were born. Karen and Viki were born after they subsequently moved to their longtime residence in Seattle.



Edie was licensed in cosmetology and hairdressing in Missouri, Illinois, and Washington states. She enjoyed ikebana, dancing, singing, bowling, gardening, and cooking. As a past president of the Women's Auxiliary at the Nisei Veterans Committee and a member of Blaine United Memorial Methodist Church, she especially enjoyed socializing with friends.



We will always remember Edie for being strong-willed, funny, a good cook, an entertaining hostess, a leader, a caring mom, and a devoted grandma.



Edie is survived by her son, Greg Hayashida; daughters, Debbie (Jim) Hettinga, Karen (Rich) Shimizu, and Viki (Tom) Nakawatase; grandsons, Ian Hettinga, Tyrone (Annie) Nakawatase, Garrett (Jennie) Nakawatase, Nathan Shimizu, and Troy Hettinga; granddaughters, Korri (Kristin) Shimizu and Starsha Escalante. Also, four great-grandsons and one great-granddaughter living in California.



To honor her wishes, there will be no services. Edie will be reunited with Cal at the Tahoma National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Nisei Veterans Committee (NVC) in Seattle or . Published in The Seattle Times from June 25 to June 26, 2019