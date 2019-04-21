Resources More Obituaries for Effie Jacobson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Effie Laurel (Galbraith) Jacobson

Filled with a true grace and beauty, Effie Jacobson, 88 years old, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on March 14, 2019. The heart of our family, she was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Effie touched all who knew her.



Born on October 6, 1930 in Tacoma, she graduated from Stadium High School and went on to earn a BA in Sociology from Washington State College in 1952. During her college years she spent several months studying and working in Norway which had a strong influence that shaped her both then and throughout the course of her life. In the 1950s, she worked as a secretary for Boeing in Seattle and for Union Oil in San Francisco. In 1954, she married the love of her life, architect Phillip Jacobson.



Effie was happiest while serving others. For years, she worked tirelessly as a volunteer for the Seattle Public Schools, which resulted in her receiving the prestigious Golden Acorn Award. She was also very active in the Seattle Children's Hospital Guild for Cerebral Palsy and Related Conditions, was a Cub Scout Den Mother, and also volunteered on behalf of homeless youth in the University District and with Roosevelt High School's "Varsity Gardening Team," which maintained the landscaping at the school. She was proud of her Scottish heritage and organized a large, multi-day family reunion for the Cameron branch of the family with dozens of relatives in attendance from all over the USA.



She was a superb hostess in her home for seemingly endless dinners and parties for friends, Phil's university students and faculty, and his firm's clients. For her extended family, the Jacobson home was for many years the site of both Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners and celebrations.



Effie lived a rich and varied life. She was an avid reader and especially enjoyed biographies, history, and mysteries. Among her favorite pastimes were attending the symphony and repertory theatre. Effie was intrigued by foreign cultures. During their 64-year marriage, she and Phil lived overseas on multiple occasions and travelled extensively, visiting over 20 countries. They also enjoyed sailing on Puget Sound, and in their retirement years, living seasonally in Coachella Valley in the Southern California desert. A remarkably selfless person, Effie was also kind, fun-loving, charming and gracious.



She will be greatly missed!



She was pre-deceased by her parents Christena and Homer Galbraith, her brother Tom Galbraith and her son Erik Jacobson. Survivors include her husband Phil Jacobson, son Rolf (Mary) Jacobson, daughter Christina (Dale) Lynn and grandchildren Jonathan, Hanna, Christopher, Sarah, Joshua and Maria. There will be a private, family service for Effie. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Seattle Children's Hospital. Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 21, 2019