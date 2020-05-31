Eileen Anna Houser
Eileen Anna Houser was born on a farm the twelfth day of May in 1930 as the second of five children to Frederick and Esther Uhrich in Irby, a small town just northeast of Moses Lake, Washington.
Eileen married Harold Houser in 1953 and raised two children, Steve and Marcia, in the Shoreline neighborhood. In 1969, she began a career working as a keypunch operator for the National Bank of Commerce (later acquisitioned by Rainier Bank, Security Pacific Bank, and finally Seafirst Bank). She was promoted to Data Processing Manager supervising 22 employees until her retirement in 1992.
Eileen peacefully passed away on May 24, 2020 at Swedish Edmonds Hospital. She was preceded by her son Steven Alan Houser and sister Deloris Caroline LaTorre (Louie) and survived by her daughter Marcia Lynn Gordon (Mark), her grandchildren Ryan Michael Houser and Amanda Lynn Vogt (Alex), great grandchildren Julien True Houser and Merilee Michelle Houser, sisters Wanda Joan Pittman (James) and Gae Lynn Benson (Ronald) as well as brother Ronald Marvin Uhrich (Bonnie).
Eileen will be interred in the Evergreen Washelli Columbarium. Tributes may be made in Eileen's name to a charity of your choice.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 18th at 11:00 AM in the Lamb of God Lutheran Church subject to change depending upon state guidelines for public health.
Eileen, may God bless and keep you in his good grace evermore!
Published in The Seattle Times on May 31, 2020.