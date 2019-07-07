Eileen Elizabeth Warren



Eileen Elizabeth (Brennan) Warren was born April 8, 1920 in Sydney, Australia but the family moved to Kirkland in 1922, where they were among the original homesteaders. She was a proud graduate of Kirkland High School, class of 1938.



When she died in her Kirkland home June 9, 2019 she was surrounded by her large extended family.



In 1944, she married Navy Submariner Jack Warren and moved with him back to his home state of Kansas. Eileen and Jack lived in Wichita until Jack's death in 1992. She moved back to Kirkland in 1994 and enjoyed being back where she grew up and with so many family members. She also reconnected with an old Kirkland friend, Ed Crawford and they enjoyed many happy years before his passing.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Warren, son Mike Warren, parents James and Alice Brennan, brother Jim Brennan and sister Lorna Brennan Miller.



Survived by four daughters; Barbara Hieger (Mark), Kathleen Warren (Dave Cox), Pat Young (Doug) and Margy Farney (Jim), 10 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, sister Dorothy Brennan Daily and many nieces and nephews. Burial was at Sunset Hills Cemetery.



A funeral mass and reception will be at Holy Family Church in Kirkland on Friday July 12,



at 11:00 A.M. Published in The Seattle Times on July 7, 2019