Eileen Ethel Lake Hinman



March 6, 1930 ~ June 27, 2019



Eileen Hinman, 89, died June 27, 2019 at the Bothell Health Care in Bothell, Washington.



Mrs Hinman was born on March 6, 1930 in Watertown, New York to Blanche and Robert Lake. A stellar student, she graduated high school with honors, and worked for the local telephone company as a switch board operator. She married the love of her life, Carl Kenneth Hinman, on August 20, 1949 at Our Lady of Sacred Heart. They were married just shy of 53 years. While in New York, they raised four children: Gary, Debbie, David and Connie. The young family moved to Los Angeles in November 1961, where Carl worked as a machinist in the growing aviation field. The couple went on to have two more children: Don and Darren. In her spare time, Eileen was an avid reader, and she enjoyed watching old films.



Her family paid this tribute to her, "Eileen was one of the kindest people one could ever meet. She had a wicked sense of humor and enjoyed being surrounded by her family: children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be missed."



Eileen is preceded in death by her husband, Carl, (2002), her youngest son, Darren, (1990), her parents and two of her siblings. She is survived by three siblings, five children, five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to . Published in The Seattle Times on July 12, 2019