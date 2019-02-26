Home

Eileen Marie Carbary (Mitchell), age 66, passed away peacefully February 22, 2019 with her husband and youngest daughter by her side. She was born October 8, 1952 in Chicago, Illinois to Madge and Thomas Mitchell. She was a poet, wife, mother, friend, and hero. She truly believed in genuine empathy and lived for her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Patrick Carbary; her brother, Thomas Mitchell (Karen); her daughters, Kerrie Carbary, Katie Carbary (Brandon), and Kellie Cliffe (William); and her three grandchildren, Lillie, William, and Theodore Cliffe.

Donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in The Seattle Times from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019
