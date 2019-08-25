|
|
Eileen Marie (McGovern) Kristoferson
Eileen was born on February 20th, 1934, in Bismarck, North Dakota to Edward McGovern and Marie Klos. She grew up in the Kent valley, graduated from Sisters of the Visitation in Tacoma in 1952 and then went on to attend Seattle U and received a degree in Accounting. Eileen worked for the Lake Washington Sewer district for many years and went into property management. She married Alfred Erwin Kristoferson in 1963 and they had two children together. They lived on Mercer Island and built a beautiful home on the North End. Eileen was a member of the Mercerwood Shore Club and an active tennis player. She loved to bake, garden and travel.
Eileen is survived by her son Richard and wife Kristina, daughter Elizabeth and husband David and her four beautiful grandchildren, Adam, Emma, Sarah and Samantha. She passed away suddenly on Saturday morning July 20th, 2019, at the young age of 85.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, September 1st at 1:00pm at her daughter's home:
18243 153rd Ave SE
Renton, WA 98058
#206-850-8025
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 25, 2019