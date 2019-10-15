|
Mrs. Eileen R. (Clark) Lanigan
A lifelong resident of Rahway, Eileen Lanigan passed away Friday October 4, 2019 at home.
In accordance with her wishes burial will be private. There will be no viewing or services.
Arrangements have been completed by Pettit-Davis Funeral Home. Interment will be in Hazelwood Cemetery.
After graduating from Rahway High School at age 16 she worked for Merck and Co. Rahway in their Research and Development Department for 3 years as a clerk-typist.
In the early 1940's she left home with one suitcase and took two trains to arrive in Lock Haven, Pa. She stayed at a boarding house on River Street yards from the mighty Susquehanna River. She was employed by Piper Aircraft Co. for four years, in their office, at their airport and in the factory. While being employed at Piper Aircraft employees were permitted to take a 30 minute flight lesson during working hours at a very low rate.
After what seemed like many lessons with her flight instructor, Lorna Simpson, she soloed and went on to earn her FAA approved pilot's license. Eileen then flew and delivered new Piper Cubs and Super Cruisers to airports across the US. When the Cub Fliers Program was discontinued she moved to Tulsa, OK for a few months before returning to NJ.
Eileen was employed by Purolater Products, Rahway, NJ for over 35 years before retiring in 1987. She was a secretary in the after market sales department and worked for many different sales managers.
Eileen leaves behind happy memories; her love for her son and their much loved four dogs: Champ, Smokey, Rocky and Jenny; all the birds, squirrels, and pesky pigeons which were fed and given fresh water every day; the great taste of pole lima beans grown in their backyard, yellow wax beans, eggplant and tomatoes; many fine mystery novels read; plus the daily Newark Star Ledger and Fred Basset Comic Strips.
She donated to many dog and wildlife shelters and gave to Native Americans Charities and the Greater Newark and New York Fresh Air Funds.
She is survived by her devoted son Dale.
