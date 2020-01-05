|
Eileen W. Broomell
The hand of God reached down and lifted Eileen to heaven on December 21, 2019. But she recently said she had seen heaven on earth because she had been blessed with a wonderful husband, three great children, a beautiful home, a very active life, a community of friends, and a lifetime of appreciative students. Eileen was born in Spokane, WA in 1925, served in the Marines, graduated from the University of Washington, and later earned her Master's and Doctorate degrees. She was married to Harold B. Broomell for 61 years. Gardening was her passion along with a variety of other activities. Eileen passed away from acute respiratory failure after a short stay in the hospital. At her request, no services will be held.
We love you Mom.
Published in The Seattle Times from Jan. 5 to Jan. 12, 2020