Eilin Lyso
Eilin Lyso

Eilin Lyso, age 99, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Foss Home in Seattle, Washington. Eilin Lyso was born in Hitra, Norway on November 8, 1920. She moved to the U.S. in June of 1962 with her husband and two sons.

Eilin was actively involved in Sons of Norway, Ballard for many years serving lunch at KaffeStua and participating in social events. When she was not volunteering at Sons of Norway, you could find her in her garden tending to her roses, hydrangeas, and numerous other flowers.

Eilin is survived by her sons, Frank and Jan, her grandchildren, Britt, Janna, John and Bente. She was also a proud great-grandmother and great-great grandmother. Eilin is predeceased by her parents, Ingvald and Marie Nesset, her sister, Ingrie Ronning, and her brother Arne Nesset.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Foss Home, 13023 Greenwood Ave, N. Seattle, WA 98133. The family thanks all those at Foss Home who cared for her.

A private service will be held on June 19, 2020 at Washelli Funeral Home in Seattle.

Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Evergreen-Washelli Funeral Home
11111 Aurora Ave N
SEATTLE, WA 98133
(206) 362-5200
