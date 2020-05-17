|
Elaine Ann McCandlis
Elaine Ann McCandlis (nee Nelson), age 74, ended her physical journey on Mother's Day, May 10, 2020. She would tell you that she had graduated to the spiritual level. Born February 27,
1947, to Doris and Jim, a strong-willed child she insisted everyone refer to her as Annie and refused to respond to Elaine. Bright, athletic, and larger than life, Annie sat as a princess in a parade, a cheerleader and Homecoming Spirit Queen in high school, a life guard and a gymnast at Eastern Washington University (EWU). At EWU, Annie earned B.A. and B.S. degrees. She met and married Owen T. McCandlis. Owen died in Vietnam leaving Annie a widow with two small children. Annie continued in her education at EWU earning a Master's degree. Annie worked as an educator and in real estate. She fell in love with sailing and traveling. She sailed in Australia, the Caribbean, the Pacific Northwest, and crossed to Hawaii. Living in Mexico with her children, she explored and drove to the Yucatan. She backpacked with her children around the world. They traveled through Hong Kong, China, Thailand, Australia, New Zealand, New Caledonia, India, Nepal, Western Europe and East Berlin before the fall of the wall. Upon arrival in New York they purchased a vehicle and visited relatives in Canada and across the US. She felt that her children needed a world education and they needed to know that people everywhere are the same. She encouraged her children to go into the world and be independent. Alone she traveled through Africa and then back around the world from New York to England, Europe, Russia and Asia. She flew on the concord, rode the trans-Siberian railway, and fell in love with an Australian man, Nicholas 'Nick' Tomney who would change her life forever.
Annie moved to Perth, Australia and gave birth to her third child. Annie was a voracious reader, her wanderlust and desire to explore led her to take an inward journey. She spent decades pondering questions of time, space, physics, and reality. She became a mystic scientist that believed we each choose our own reality.
Annie is survived by her children Mathew, Paula (Joe), and Alex (Sarah) who always lovingly called her 'The Mother.' She had one grandson, Logan, who alone loved her cooking. Annie's mom, Doris, her brothers Jim 'Avalon', Jerry, Greg, and sister, Roberta 'Robbie' and their families survive her and will learn to miss her opinions and bossiness. Annie's spirit continues on as she explores the cosmos and learns the secrets of the Universe. She predicted and prepared for the pandemic gripping the world and we feel she is missing out on another "I told you so" moment. She gave out business cards that described herself as a Social Architect Futurist with the motto, "AN OPEN MIND HOLDS ALL POTENTIALS." She connected with people fearlessly throughout the world and made life-long friends wherever she went. Her sparkling blue eyes and unparalleled sense of humor will be sorely missed.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 17, 2020