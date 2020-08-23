1/1
Elaine Cathryn McMahon Asmar
Elaine Cathryn McMahon Asmar

Beloved wife, mother, grand-mother, great grandmother and friend-to-all passed away peacefully on July 14, 2020 in

Bellevue, WA. She was 83 years old.

Elaine was born in Algiers, New Orleans and graduated from Martin Berman High School in 1954. At Southeastern Louisiana College Elaine was active in student government and was Homecoming Queen.

Elaine and Bud Asmar were married on August 8, 1959 in Algiers. The family relocated first to Concord, CA and then to Bellevue in 1977. They were blessed with 4 daughters, 15 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

During Elaine's 20-year career as an Academic Advisor at City University, Elaine made many friends and helped hundreds of students achieve their academic goals. Elaine returned to school and attained her Master of Arts in Management at age 55. After retirement, Elaine and Bud enjoyed adventures with the Sammamish Good Samaritan RV Club.

Elaine loved spending time with family and friends, enjoying lunches out, trading books, recounting funny memories, and simply just being together. Elaine will be remembered for her love of life, generosity, friendliness, humor, and kindness.

Visit tributes.com/ElaineAsmar for information

on watching the online funeral

mass on August 27th or to share stories and messages.

A charitable donation can be made to Dogs For Better Lives.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
