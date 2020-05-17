|
|
Elaine Cecelia Roberts
Elaine Cecelia Roberts of Seattle, Washington passed away on May 9, 2020. Elaine was born in Rush City, Minnesota on May 28, 1927. Elaine spent her youth in Rush City and St Paul, Minnesota. She also lived in Cathedral City, California. She moved to Ballard after her marriage to Richard (Dick) S. Roberts in 1959. Elaine was employed by The University Book Store on the Ave. for 28 years. Elaine worked in children's literature and books and loved sharing her knowledge and enthusiasm for reading. In retirement Elaine liked getting together with friends and family, making trips to Minnesota, and growing tomatoes and roses.
Elaine is preceded in death by her parents Clarence Leon Stauffer and Cecelia Elsie (Ne;e Ovberman); husband Richard S Roberts; daughter JulieAnn McQuaid: brother Russell Gordon Stauffer. She is survived by cherished granddaughter Tamara Joan McAdams and great grandson Tremaine McAdams of Seattle, stepdaughter Rita Pippenger (Larry) Washington state; and niece Jan Lynnette Stauffer of Minnesota.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 17, 2020