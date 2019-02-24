|
Elaine Evelyn Muirhead
Feb. 17, 1938 ~ Feb. 16, 2019
Born in Ellensburg, WA to Edward and Myrtle Muirhead, she grew up in Ballard, graduated from Ballard High School in 1956 and lived most of her years in Ballard. After retiring from Harborview Medical Center, she spent many years as a caregiver to our mother and also volunteered at Swedish Ballard Hospital. She had a strong faith in God and attended Crown Hill Lutheran church where she operated the Sunday daycare services. She was a very thoughtful and caring person who loved family gatherings, traveling, gardening, baking and sharing her baked goods with family and friends.
She leaves behind her brothers John (Julie), Jim (Irene), nieces and nephews Dana, David, Brian, Suzanne, Jonathan, Michele and their families.
Graveside services will be held at Evergreen Washelli.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 24, 2019