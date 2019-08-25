|
|
Elaine Isabelle Jensen
Elaine Isabelle Jensen passed away at her home in Ferndale, Washington, in March, 2019, at the age of 58.
She was born May 16, 1960, in Santa Barbara, California, to Oliver Wendell Olson and Phyllis Daphne Kaufmann. She attended school in Kennewick, Washington, and graduated from Kennewick High School in 1978.
She worked as a draftsman at the Hanford Nuclear Plant in Richland, Washington. She loved music and wrote songs and poems. She enjoyed having fun with her friends.
She is survived by her son, Matthew James Jensen, and her sisters Nancy Van Allen, of Port Townsend, and Angie Murray, of Rathdrum, Idaho.
A memorial service will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, September 8, at the home of her sister, Nancy VanAllen.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 25, 2019