Elaine Martin Davenport



July 23, 1936 ~ January 20, 2019



Elaine Davenport long time resident of the Northwest, born and raised in Seattle on July 23, 1936 to Irene and Justin Martin. After graduating from the University of Washington in 1957 she married J. Graham Pierson and became a homemaker. She was always busy volunteering with the Girl & Boy Scouts, the P.T.A. and anything else her 2 children, Eileen and Scott, were involved in. In 1977, Elaine married the love of her life, Loren (Dave) Davenport. She then returned to college and became a C.P.A. like her father. In 1993, Elaine & Dave moved to Mt. Vernon where they built their dream home. She loved spending time at Lake Cavanaugh, needlework, traveling, Christmas and animals. (Especially tuxedo cats!) She belonged to Skagit Music Club and VASA Lodge where she was not only a member, but donated her time as their accountant. Outfoxing the I.R.S. was almost as much fun for Elaine as playing the piano.



She is survived by her husband Loren (Dave) Davenport; son Scott Pierson, daughter Eileen Pierson Johns; grandson Brian Pierson, stepsons Scott and Mark Davenport, and stepdaughter Cherie Carson, plus many step grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Please send memorials to animal rescue organizations: Perfect Pals, NOAH, or Skagit Humane Society.



A Celebration of Life will be



held sometime in March. Arrangements are under the care of Kern Funeral home of Mount Vernon. Published in The Seattle Times from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019