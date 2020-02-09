Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Pius X Catholic Church
1800 N Camino Pio Decimo
Tucson, AZ 85715
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Pius Catholic Church
Tucson, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Yunker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine Merie Yunker


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elaine Merie Yunker Obituary
Elaine Merie Yunker

Elaine Merie Yunker passed away January 12, 2020 at the age of 74 after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer, peacefully surrounded by her family. Elaine was born February 18, 1945 in Bremerton, Washington to Angela and Joseph Lepine. At the end of the war, as an infant, her parents returned with her to their home in Fargo, North Dakota. Elaine attended North Dakota State University and St. Luke's School of Nursing, where she met her future husband, Frank, a pharmacy graduate. Her love and commitment prompted her to give up a full Nursing scholarship to marry and move with her husband to Columbia, Missouri. Elaine finished her Nursing degree at Central Methodist College in Fayette, Missouri by commuting 60 miles round trip daily to attend classes. Elaine subsequently followed her husband, first to Tucson Arizona where she completed a Bachelor of Science Nursing Degree at the University of Phoenix and then finally to Seattle. With each move, Elaine worked in different Nursing positions. She thrived as an Oncology Nurse Practitioner, Home Health Nursing Manager, Trauma Nurse, and Nursing Administrator. She was known for her dedication, compassion, and commitment to her patients and the patient's family. She often brought joy, fun and laughter to the workplace.

Elaine leaves behind her husband of 42 years, Frank, and 5 children; Vince Frost, Holly Johnson, Anne Frost, Heidi Leeson, Penny Alter; 11 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. She was a devoted and proud mother who relished her role later in life as "grandma".

Elaine,

You are my eternal love. Thank you for being my wife, for loving me, and making me want to be a better person. All will be as it was before when we meet again. You may be gone, but you will remain forever in my heart, and the hearts of all those who love you.

An 11:00am funeral mass is scheduled for Monday, February 24th at St. Pius Catholic Church in Tucson, Arizona.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elaine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -