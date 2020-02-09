|
Elaine Merie Yunker
Elaine Merie Yunker passed away January 12, 2020 at the age of 74 after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer, peacefully surrounded by her family. Elaine was born February 18, 1945 in Bremerton, Washington to Angela and Joseph Lepine. At the end of the war, as an infant, her parents returned with her to their home in Fargo, North Dakota. Elaine attended North Dakota State University and St. Luke's School of Nursing, where she met her future husband, Frank, a pharmacy graduate. Her love and commitment prompted her to give up a full Nursing scholarship to marry and move with her husband to Columbia, Missouri. Elaine finished her Nursing degree at Central Methodist College in Fayette, Missouri by commuting 60 miles round trip daily to attend classes. Elaine subsequently followed her husband, first to Tucson Arizona where she completed a Bachelor of Science Nursing Degree at the University of Phoenix and then finally to Seattle. With each move, Elaine worked in different Nursing positions. She thrived as an Oncology Nurse Practitioner, Home Health Nursing Manager, Trauma Nurse, and Nursing Administrator. She was known for her dedication, compassion, and commitment to her patients and the patient's family. She often brought joy, fun and laughter to the workplace.
Elaine leaves behind her husband of 42 years, Frank, and 5 children; Vince Frost, Holly Johnson, Anne Frost, Heidi Leeson, Penny Alter; 11 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. She was a devoted and proud mother who relished her role later in life as "grandma".
Elaine,
You are my eternal love. Thank you for being my wife, for loving me, and making me want to be a better person. All will be as it was before when we meet again. You may be gone, but you will remain forever in my heart, and the hearts of all those who love you.
An 11:00am funeral mass is scheduled for Monday, February 24th at St. Pius Catholic Church in Tucson, Arizona.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 9, 2020