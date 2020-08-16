1/
Elbert Eugene Tolson Jr.
Elbert Eugene Tolson, Jr.

"Eugene" to friends and family, passed away in Tacoma, WA, Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the age of 76. Eugene is survived by his wife of 19 years, Rogene (Henderson) Tolson, sisters Winifred Tolson and Nancy Cassel, brother Steve Tolson, sons Christopher Tolson, Frank Cook, Victor Berry and James Berry; daughter Dedra Tolson. Eugene was grandfather to 25 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

Viewing will be held Thursday, August 20 at Tuell-McKee Funeral Home in Tacoma, WA

from 5 pm - 9 pm. Burial, with Military Honors, will be at Tahoma National Cemetery Friday, August 21 at 9 am.

Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Viewing
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Tuell-McKee Funeral Home - Tacoma
AUG
21
Burial
09:00 AM
Tahoma National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Tuell-McKee Funeral Home - Tacoma
2215 Sixth Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98403
(253) 272-1414
Memories & Condolences
August 16, 2020
We only met last year. Heading stories since your passing, I wish we'd met earlier to know you better myself.
Peace be with you, Eugene.
Carrie Griffiths
Friend
