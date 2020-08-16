Elbert Eugene Tolson, Jr.



"Eugene" to friends and family, passed away in Tacoma, WA, Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the age of 76. Eugene is survived by his wife of 19 years, Rogene (Henderson) Tolson, sisters Winifred Tolson and Nancy Cassel, brother Steve Tolson, sons Christopher Tolson, Frank Cook, Victor Berry and James Berry; daughter Dedra Tolson. Eugene was grandfather to 25 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.



Viewing will be held Thursday, August 20 at Tuell-McKee Funeral Home in Tacoma, WA



from 5 pm - 9 pm. Burial, with Military Honors, will be at Tahoma National Cemetery Friday, August 21 at 9 am.



