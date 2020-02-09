Home

Elbridge Gerry Pond, Jr. (Gerry)

of Sequim, WA passed away peacefully on January 24, 2020

after a short illness. Gerry was born in 1935 in Seattle. He graduated from Roosevelt High School and served for 4 years in the Navy before following his dream to graduate with a degree in forestry from Washington State University. Gerry enjoyed his years of working in the woods and he especially loved steelhead fishing and river rafting. He spent most of his career in Oregon, working for the Bureau of Land Management as well as Bonneville Power. He was a loving husband, father, brother and a loyal friend to many.

Gerry is survived by his wife Elizabeth Bryant Pond and his daughter Julie McAferty (Blayne), daughter Kristen Okabayashi (Scott), son William Scott Pond, sister Janet Pond Wright, as well as 6 grandsons.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 9, 2020
