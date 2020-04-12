Home

Eldon Leroy Piercy

Eldon Leroy Piercy Obituary
Eldon Leroy Piercy

Eldon Piercy passed away on April 2, 2020. He was born in Buhl, Idaho on September 14, 1926.

Eldon leaves behind his children, Gregory (Susan) and Debra (William); three grandchildren, Kaitlin (Andrew), Wade (Andrea) and Cori (John); as well as three great-grandchildren, Clyde, Ryder and Leon.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years Doris, daughter Claudia, son-in-law Donald, daughter-in-law Diana and grandson Patrick.

We'd like to thank Devonda and Erica from the Swedish Cardiology Group for their humor and compassion and especially Dr. Jeffrey Westcott for helping Eldon enjoy a long and wonderful life despite the odds. We'd also like to thank the aides, nurses and doctors at Evergreen Health Hospice. These individuals are truly amazing.

Eldon's request was "to have a big party" so a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

If you would like to make a donation in his name, please support either the Disabled American Veteran's charity (www.dav.org) or Fisher House (www.Fisherhouse.org).
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 12, 2020
