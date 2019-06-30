Home

Eleanor Annastasia Forrest

Eleanor Annastasia Forrest Obituary
Eleanor Annastasia Forrest

Eleanor (Ann) Forrest, Normandy Park, passed away 1 week after her 96th birthday. Born June 2,

1923 in Wabasha, MN, to Joseph and Wilhelmina (LaQua) Mars. Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents, husband Howard J. Forrest, grandson Casey Wallen, and 7 of her 8 siblings. She is survived by her 2 daughters, Jean (Steve) Purbaugh, Cynthia (Vance) Rogers, her youngest brother Leon Mars, 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

www.marlattfuneralhome.com
Published in The Seattle Times on June 30, 2019
