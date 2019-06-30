|
|
Eleanor Annastasia Forrest
Eleanor (Ann) Forrest, Normandy Park, passed away 1 week after her 96th birthday. Born June 2,
1923 in Wabasha, MN, to Joseph and Wilhelmina (LaQua) Mars. Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents, husband Howard J. Forrest, grandson Casey Wallen, and 7 of her 8 siblings. She is survived by her 2 daughters, Jean (Steve) Purbaugh, Cynthia (Vance) Rogers, her youngest brother Leon Mars, 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Memorial details at
www.marlattfuneralhome.com
Published in The Seattle Times on June 30, 2019