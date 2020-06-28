Eleanor McKeon Keenan
Eleanor "Ellie" McKeon Keenan, 86, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2020 in Richland, WA at home. Daughter of Edward and Dorothy McKeon, she was raised in Syracuse, NY, eldest girl of nine. Ellie was an RN, retired in 1996 and also worked as a real estate agent. She enjoyed walking, baking, reading, sewing, the ocean, knitting and crocheting. Known as the "Hat Lady," for many years, she made over 300 hats per year for disadvantaged children. Preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 63 years, John Peter and 2 sisters, Mary Jane and Evelyn Rose.

Survived by brother Edward, sisters Kathy, Dottie, Linda, Peggy, Maureen; daughters Karen, Sheila, Corinne, Shanna; grandchildren Brandon, Derek, Gage, Karina, Brooke, Paelle, Jinae. Donations may be made to the Tri-Cities Food Bank.

Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 28, 2020.
