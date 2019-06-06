Eleanora G. Adams



Eleanora "Norrie" Adams (Gustafson), age 96, went peacefully home into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on April 11, 2019. Eleanora was exceptionally loving and kind. She remained bright and interested in others until her last days. She was the last of her generation. Her early years included happy times with her parents Holger and Winona Gustafson, and siblings Margaret Fisher, Nancy Iverson, Betty Olson, George Gustafson and Mary Gustafson. Growing up in the Greenlake area of Seattle during the Depression and coming of age in World War II, she faced many trials and hardships. Her character was anchored by her strong Christian faith. Eleanora's life impacted many, and she was an inspiration and wonderful role model to her daughters and grandchildren. After graduating from Ballard High School, she worked at Pacific NW Bell. She married John Adams in 1950 and they raised four daughters. Later, she worked at Seattle Public Schools at the Library Card Catalog. Eleanora enjoyed poetry, sewing and spending time with her family. Eleanora and John were married 62 years. They enjoyed traveling, gardening, and volunteering for their church.



Eleanora is survived by their daughters: Nancy Smith (Matt), Linda Charcas (David), Mary Beth Brown (Floyd), Susan Healow (Jim), and grandchildren Jacob, Hayley, Peter, Patrick (Katie), Olivia, Nick (Jessica), Stephanie; and great-grandsons Gideon, Nehemiah and Thaddeus Brown.



Memorial details at bartonfuneral.com/category/obituaries/ Published in The Seattle Times from June 6 to June 9, 2019