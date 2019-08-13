|
Eleni Malevitsis
Beloved wife, mother, yiayia and great yiayia, Eleni fell asleep with the Lord on August 10, 2019, at 101 years old. She was surrounded by her family in the home that she and her husband George had built and lived in since 1985.
Eleni was born in Abliani, Greece on February 5, 1918. She immigrated to Seattle in 1952 and became an active member of St. Demetrios church and a lifetime member of Philoptohos.
Eleni loved her family fiercely and kept everyone close as a true matriarch. Her zest for life, home cooked meals, poetic lessons and epic stories will be missed deeply. She lived an amazing life, so please join us in celebrating her spirit.
Published in The Seattle Times from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019