Elenor Fay Harris



"Fay" was born on September 4, 1923 in Spokane, WA to Lovisa and Harvey Brown. She passed away on May 10, 2019 on Mercer Island, WA. Fay grew up in Grandview, WA along with her sister, Betty. She graduated from nursing school at St. Lukes Hospital in Spokane. Soon after, Fay followed her parents when they moved to Seattle. She worked at Virginia Mason Hospital and also in private practice. Fay married David W. Harris and they had a daughter, Debby and a son, Kevin. Dave and his father built them a house at the south end of Mercer Island. Summers were spent cruising the PNW waters on the classic yacht "Arlene." Once the kids left the nest, international and U.S. travel replaced cruising. RV'ing would come later with other retirement activities like pickleball and delivering Meals on Wheels. In 2012 she moved to Island House and reconnected with old friends and neighbors.



Fay is survived by her daughter, Debby Morio. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dave; her son, Kevin; and her sister, Betty.



A Celebration of Fay's Life will take place on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 3:00pm at Island House Assisted Living 7810 SE 30th St.,



Mercer Island, WA 98040.