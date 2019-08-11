|
Eline Bjornstad Dederer
Age 83, Eline passed away on June 20, 2019. She was the oldest daughter of Thor Bjornstad and Dorothy Hvatum Bjornstad. Eline was born in Denver, Colorado on June 27, 1935. She graduated from Ballard High School in 1953. She attended the University of Washington. She married John William Dederer (Bill) on November 12, 1954. They had two sons. Five grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She also had many nieces and nephews. Eline enjoyed skiing and her ski club excursions in the winter and their summer picnics. She belonged to The Daughters of Norway for many years becoming a charter member. She loved to dance and always was ready to go dancing. She was well known in her community as she and her dog Max would walk each day to visit with those she saw.
Eline is survived by her sons Jim (Gywnne), Donald; grand-children, great-grandchildren, her sister Barbara Bjornstad (Clay). She is preceded in death by her husband Bill, parents, sister Catherine Bjornstad Daul Hunt.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 11, 2019