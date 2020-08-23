Elisabeth Taber Jenkins BOTTLER



Betty left us on August 13, 2020 after 95 years and 11 days of a very fully lived life.



Mom was born in Pittsburgh and mostly raised in Tulsa, Oklahoma. But it was at her parents' ranch in New Mexico where she learned to love the outdoors and adventure, shooting a mountain lion at age 13 and winning an Oklahoma Skeet Shooting Championship at age 15. She also learned independence at an early age as her parents put her on a train and sent her off to Foxcroft School in Virginia at age 16. At Vassar College, she met our dad, Bill Jenkins, a student at Harvard Business School who was from Everett, Washington. After their war duties, they married in Tulsa and moved to Seattle where Mom quickly settled into her new Northwest life style of boating, skiing, hiking, camping, scuba diving, skydiving and bearing children. They lived on Bainbridge Island, in Seattle and eight years in Everett, while welcoming all seven of us into the world, then moved us all to the oldest house in Laurelhurst in 1963. It would be her primary residence for the next 47 years. It was there that she finished raising us and entertained an endless coming and going stream of kids, grandkids, great grandkids, boarders, animals, friends and friends of friends from all over the country. With her outgoing and welcoming personality, she hosted countless dinner parties and gatherings supporting her many friends and her numerous charitable causes and art groups, and still had time to win the Ladies Golf Championship at Seattle Golf Club and regularly beat her male opponents in tennis. Along the way she served on the Boards of the Seattle Rep Theater, Virginia Mason Hospital, Seattle Garden Club, Miller Gardens, Stratford Hall in Virginia and especially the Pacific Science Center where she loved to take her grandchildren and after many years of service and support was named Director Emeritus. She was also a very active member of the Seattle Golf Club, Seattle Tennis Club, Sunset Club, Wednesday Walkers and especially in our younger years, the Country Club of Seattle on Bainbridge Island. Her social life made all of us - combined - look like small timers! But all of this was mostly in the Northwest, her real passion seemed to be travelling the world for both adventure and knowledge. The adventure side included skiing around North America and Europe, canoeing in Alaska and Canada, bicycling in Cuba and Thailand and climbing Mount Kilimanjaro. But her passion for knowledge took her to even more exotic places around the world, including many of the world's best known archeological sites and Iran twice!



In 1983, Mom married Edgar Bottler, who she had known from her childhood days in Tulsa. Together they continued the world travels while spending time between her house and his in Greenwich, Connecticut.



In 2010, Mom moved to Park Shore Residence in Seattle where she could be surrounded by many friends and visitors. She continued to travel internationally, including an extended stay on Reunion Island off the coast of Madagascar when she was 89 and a few more trips to Mexico with grandchildren in her 90's.



She is survived by the seven of us: Cordy Beckstead (Russ) of Wenatchee, Ann Rohrbacher (George) of Pagosa Springs, CO, William Jenkins (Marlene) of Seattle, Karen Olanna of Anchorage, AK, Peter Jenkins (Julie Donovan) of Bethesda, MD, David Jenkins (Molly) of Edmonds and Barbara Jenkins (Dave) of Seattle. And 24 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, three nieces and a nephew.



She was predeceased by her parents, Philip and Erna Taber, her husbands Bill and Ed, her brother and sister-in-law, Phil and Phyllis Taber, nephew Philip Taber, son-in-law Melvin Olanna, grandson Turner Jenkins, and grand nephew Taber Preston.



The family thanks the dedicated staff of Park Shore for their warm care.



Her ashes will be placed at the port Blakely Cemetery on Bainbridge Island in a private ceremony. There is no larger memorial gathering currently planned.



Donations can be made in her memory to the Pacific Science Center.



