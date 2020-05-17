|
|
Elise Elliott Krogstad
Elise Elliott Krogstad passed away peacefully at age 89 in Seattle on May 12, 2020, with family at her bedside. Elise was born to Lyla and Everett Elliott in Forest Grove, OR and grew up in the PNW. As a teenager, she spent a wonderful summer working solo on a fire lookout tower near Molalla, OR. While finishing an undergraduate degree at WSU in 1953, she met and married Reuben (Max) Krogstad. The young couple briefly moved to California before settling in Seattle, where they raised their six children. Elise loved to travel, starting with an extensive road-trip to Mexico while in her teens. After numerous trips to Europe, she spent several summers in advanced Nordic studies. Naturally skilled in languages, she gained fluency in Spanish, Italian, Norwegian, and Finnish. Once her chicks were fledged she went back to the UW, getting two Masters degrees (history, Scandinavian studies), and her PhD in Scandinavian-American emigration. Elise was a voracious reader, loved learning, and enjoyed being engaged in discussions of history, politics and world affairs. Her life was rich and rewarding.
Elise is survived by her sister Mariel and six children, Heidi, Eirik, Roald, Marta, Finn and Christian, as well as three grandchildren and one great grandchild. She is preceded in death by her husband Max and her sister Glenna.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the Kaiser Permanente hospice team including Beth and Rita. And admiration, love and thanks to Elise's caregiver Cynthia. Following a private family memorial service, Elise's ashes will be scattered with those of her husband Max at her beloved Orcas Island.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 17, 2020