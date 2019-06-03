Elizabeth Ann Draybuck



Elizabeth Ann Draybuck, 94, of Issaquah, WA passed away peacefully on May 22 surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Draybuck. She is survived by her daughters, Mary Matthew Enter of Langley, WA, Diane Yates of Sisters, OR and Susan Fahnestock-Draybuck of Bellevue, WA. She also leaves behind six grandchildren - Rachael, Jay, Amy, Andy, Nicholas, and Marisa along with many great-grandchildren. Elizabeth was born in Detroit Michigan and lived most of her life in southern California. She moved to Bellevue in 1998 and led an active life traveling and volunteering at the Bellevue Library. She was known for her love of life, her determined personality, and the mischievous twinkle in her eye.



Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, June 8 at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Bellevue, WA. Published in The Seattle Times on June 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary